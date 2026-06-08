Good news for Michiganders who love lake days, camping trips, and summer festivals, you'll get a little extra time to enjoy yourself this season.

Thanks to an unusual quirk in the 2026 calendar, the unofficial summer season will seemingly last a bit longer this year. Here's how to make the most of it!

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Michigan Will Experience Its Longest Unofficial Summer in Years:

Here in The Mitten we consider the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays to be the unofficial start and end of the summer season, respectively. However in Michigan, the Memorial Day to Labor Day timeline carries a little more weight than it does in many other states, as its tied to Michigan's summer tourism industry.

Summer Concert Series Outdoor Photo by L N on Unsplash loading...

A state law passed in the 2000s by then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm requires public schools to begin classes after Labor Day in an effort to preserve the busy summer tourism season that many lakeshore communities (South Haven, Grand Haven, Ludington, etc.) rely on.

In 2026, the calendar happens to align in a way that gives residents a few extra days to enjoy the season.

In 2026, Memorial Day fell on May 25, the earliest possible date for the holiday because the month started on a Friday...Labor Day won't arrive until Sept. 7 this year, the latest possible day for the holiday. The quirk allows 106 days of summer, a steep increase from last year's 99 days. --WZZM13

That's an extra week to enjoy refreshing summer cocktails, outdoor concerts at your favorite venue, or one last trip "Up North".

Michigan Summer Bucket List A look at the beautiful things Michigan has to offer in the summertime. Pick one and go do it today! Gallery Credit: jojogirard

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