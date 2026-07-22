Business casual dress code, dogs welcome, and a cuddle lounge. That's a sentence that doesn't come along very often.

A fun and furry date night is in your future. Animal lovers are invited to enjoy a fun night out that benefits the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. It's the 2nd annual Fur Ball Gala – Alley Cat Edition.

Get our free mobile app

There will be drinks, appetizers, music, raffles, and you can bring your dogs.

Fur Ball Gala 2026

Date: Friday, September 18th, 2026.

Friday, September 18th, 2026. Time: 5:30-8:30 PM

5:30-8:30 PM Location: Haymarket – Desenburg Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo

Haymarket – Desenburg Plaza in downtown Kalamazoo Admission: $50 per person. (All proceeds benefit SPCA of Southwest Michigan.)

$50 per person. (All proceeds benefit SPCA of Southwest Michigan.) Age: 21+

21+ Attire: Business Casual

There will also be a cuddle lounge and photo booth.

Tap here to purchase your tickets to the Fur Ball Gala.

Read More: West Michigan’s Newest Pet Memorial Aims To Honor Cherished Companions

Read More: West Michigan’s Newest Pet Memorial Aims To Honor Cherished Companions

All money raised at this event will help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan continue the amazing work they've been doing in Southwest Michigan for over 20 years. Events like the Fur Ball Gala help provide medical treatment and feed dogs and cats in Southwest Michigan while they wait for their forever homes. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is the largest no-kill shelter in the state of Michigan.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit animal welfare organization and does not receive funding from any government agency. We rely solely on individual contributions.

Don't miss out on this amazing event. Tap here to get your tickets.

10 West Michigan Dogs You Should Be Following On Instagram There are so many good boys and girls in West Michigan that will leave you wagging your tail Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy