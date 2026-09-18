This Detroit Slider Joint Is Worth Going Out of Your Way For

Whether it's game day at Ford Field or a concert at the Masonic Temple, anytime I'm in the Detroit area I make it a point to stop by my favorite slider joint to fill up on cheap eats-- and cheap drinks too.

Here's why I keep coming back to Green Dot Stables time and time again:

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This Detroit Slider Joint Proves Good Eats Can Be Affordable

I think I only first heard about Green Dot Stables a few years ago from a Tiktok video. The moment I saw not only the food and drink prices, but the atmosphere, I was immediately hooked.

Like me, chances are if you visit Green Dot once, you'll keep coming back.

It’s got such a kitschy vibe, with subtle and not-so-subtle nods to its equestrian namesake. I mean, just look at the golden horse adorning the rooftop. It’s hard to miss. Honestly, that’s all part of the fun!

The staff are incredibly helpful and recommend ordering two or three sliders and a side to make a meal. Still, every time I visit, it seems my eyes are bigger than my stomach, and I end up ordering one slider too many. What a problem to have!

Lauren G/TSM Green Dot Stables - Detroit

What I love most about Green Dot is the lack of sticker shock. These days, you can walk into almost any bar and expect to pay $14 for a craft cocktail. You don’t find that at Green Dot. The portions are smaller, but the prices reflect that, so you can order exactly what you want without feeling like you’ve spent a fortune.

Green Dot Stables - Google Maps Green Dot Stables Detroit map

While there used to be a Green Dot Stables location in Lansing, it sadly closed in 2024. That means I have to find any and every reason to visit when I'm on the east side of the state-- and I will!

Detroit's Green Dot Stables Proves Good Eats Can Be Affordable With an amazing assortment of sliders and craft cocktails, affordable prices, and a quirky atmosphere, Detroit's Green Dot Stables is must-visit. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon