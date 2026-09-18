BC Burger in Battle Creek finally claimed the top spot after years of coming close in the burger rankings.

After receiving nearly 3,000 votes and 52 nominated restaurants, we now have the full results on Southwest Michigan's favorite places to grab a burger.

5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2026

#5 The Lodge in South Haven

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The Lodge in South Haven didn't land in the top 5 last year, but they made up for that this year with 6.93% of the vote as they grab 5th place.

#4 Main Street Smokehouse in Mendon

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Main Street Smokehouse in Mendon wasn't in the poll last year. This year they get 4th place, pulling in 7.16% of the vote.

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#3 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

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Albion Malleable Brewing Company lands in the top 5 for the second year in a row. This year, they pull in 7.61% of the vote and 3rd place.

#2 Useless Creatures Brewing Company in Three Rivers

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This was a very competitive poll from beginning to end. Useless Creatures Brewing Company in Three Rivers was creeping around the top 5 for most of this poll and ended up getting 7.95% of the vote to get second place.

#1 BC Burger in Battle Creek

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BC Burger has been in the top 5 for the last 3 years in a row, grabbing the number 1 spot in 2026 with 9.32% of the vote. Congrats BC Burger!

Here are the full poll results.

Just for comparison, you can check out the full poll results from our 2025 burger poll below.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Burger Joints in 2025

#5 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

#4 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

#3 Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek

#2 BC Burger in Battle Creek

#1 Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan

Click here for the full 2025 results.