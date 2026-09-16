Most Michiganders have heard of Paw Paw, Michigan. A village so nice they named it twice! But do you actually know why it’s called that? It’s not just some random name. The answer actually hints at a fascinating bit of Southwest Michigan history.

You’ve Heard of Paw Paw, But Have You Ever Eaten a Pawpaw?

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Pawpaw Season Has Arrived in Southwest Michigan

Despite having grown up in neighboring Allegan, I never really thought to question the name "paw paw". It was only in recent years I learned the village was actually named for the largest fruit native to North America, which was once abundant in Southwest Michigan.

"Established in 1859, the Village of Paw Paw was named after the nearby river, which was named after the paw paw fruit by the indigenous population." - Village of Paw Paw Michigan

Those who know of the fruits existence are often eager to try it, but unfortunately pawpaw season is very short and the fruit can be hard to find in Michigan. Even MLive refers to it as, "Michigan's 'secret' fruit" and quotes the Michigan DNR as saying,

Since they're not commercially grown to the scale of apples or other fruits, pawpaw are more of a delicacy that you can find from time to time at the farmers market this time of year.

According to those that have tried them, pawpaw fruit tastes like a combination between a banana and a mango. With National Pawpaw Day on September 17 this year, if you're curious and would like to try a pawpaw I'd recommending checking out the local area farmers markets, specialty grocers like any Michigan Horrock's location, Ivory Farms in Lapeer, or even your local Facebook groups.

Google Maps Welcome to Paw Paw, Michigan

Mike in Mattawan says he has a limited amount of cultivar grown pawpaws that should be ready soon, but expect to pay $6-7 per fruit!

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