It's not every day you spot a rare wandering tattler along the shores of Lake Michigan!

Actually, this west coast bird has never officially been spotted in Michigan until now, and when avid birdwatchers spotted the winged visitor near Holland State Park in Ottawa County, they were literally high-fiving. What a thrill!

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Why This Rare Bird's Michigan Sighting Stunned Birdwatchers:

A member of the sandpiper family, the name "wandering tattler" refers to the wide destruction of the species across North America. As the Audubon Society explains,

in winter it is found along Pacific coastlines from North America to Australia, including innumerable islands in the southwest Pacific. In summer, for a change of pace, it goes to high mountains in Alaska and northwestern Canada.

So, what was a wandering tattler doing around these parts?

The Detroit News confirms this is the first time the species has officially been recorded in Michigan-- ever. In speaking with Grand Haven-based birdwatcher Ed Post, Post believes the bird may have fallen in with the wrong crowd and followed them all the way down to West Michigan, since they typically nest in the arctic and rarely come this far east of the Rockies.

The wandering tattler was originally spotted flying between the park south and north pier in late August, but has most likely already moved on to explore new territory.

As a budding birdwatcher myself, I find it fascinating when these rare birds are spotted unusually farm from home. Like back in February when the rare crested caracara was spotted near Eaton Rapids, or the tropical roseate spoonbill was seen in Saline.

The Birds That Migrate To and From Michigan Michigan is notable for its four seasons, and if you don't like the cold, neither do its animals. That means that many birds go south for the winter and return in large numbers during the spring. These are the most common ones you'll start seeing again as the weather goes from warm to cold, and vice versa. Information comes from the State of Michigan and Birdcast Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill