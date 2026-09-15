Remembering Kalamazoo Lassies Player Helen “Tex” Snyder

"Today, there is crying in baseball."
Before A League of Their Own became a beloved movie, there were real women stepping up to bat and making history. Thanks to pioneering women like former Kalamazoo Lassies player Helen “Tex” Y’Barbo, a new generation of women is playing professional baseball today, with the Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL) having just wrapped up its inaugural regular season and heading into the playoffs.
Helen “Tex” Y’Barbo Snyder. November 22, 1935 – September 5, 2026
Of the hundreds of players who helped make the historic All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) famous, only about two dozen remain today. Sadly, on Monday, September 14 the AAGPBL Players Association shared news that becomes harder to hear with each passing year: another one of these remarkable women has passed away.
Tex, thank you. Your place in the story of women’s baseball will never be forgotten. Once a player, always a player. Forever a part of the AAGPBL family. Today, there is crying in baseball. -- All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association via Facebook
Today, I am wearing my Kalamazoo Lassies shirt for Tex! Funnily enough, my Battle Creek Belles shirt was just delivered today too. They've got the whole AAGPBL line for sale online at Homage.com, and it's my goal to collect them all! At least all the Michigan teams, anyway.