Michigan Fall 2026 Brings Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Doja Cat, And Gorillaz To Stages Statewide
Fall 2026 is shaping up to be huge for live music across Michigan, with everyone from Mumford & Sons to Doja Cat hitting venues this September and October.
The Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan Fall 2026
Tuesday, September 22nd
- Artist: Mumford & Sons with The Marcus King Band
- Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
- City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, September 23rd
- Artist: G-Eazy with Logic and Juicy J
- Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
- City: Village of Clarkston
- Artist: Weezer with The Shins and Silversun Pickups
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Jeff Daniels
- Venue: JDs Stage Bistro
- City: Chelsea
Thursday, September 24th
- Artist: Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon
- Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
- City: Village of Clarkston
- Artist: Alien Ant Farm with Scarhaven
- Venue: The Machine Shop
- City: Flint
- Artist: Paula Cole
- Venue: The Ark
- City: Ann Arbor
- Artist: Jeff Daniels
- Venue: JDs Stage Bistro
- City: Chelsea
Friday, September 25th
- Artist: Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon
- Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Birdman with Boosie Badazz, Master P, and Silkk The Shocker
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Saturday, September 26th
- Artist: Joe
- Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
- City: New Buffalo
- Artist: The Verve Pipe
- Venue: Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
- City: Kalamazoo
Sunday, September 27th
- Artist: Gym Class Heroes with Lupe Fiasco and B.o.B.
- Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
- City: Detroit
- Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
- Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Squeeze with Adam Ant and Haircut 100
- Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
- City: Detroit
Sunday, September 27th
- Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
- Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
- City: Detroit
Tuesday, September 29th
- Artist: Teddy Swims with Mac Ayres
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Bleachers with This is Lorelei
- Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
- City: Sterling Heights
- Artist: Alien Ant Farm
- Venue: District 142
- City: Wyandotte
Wednesday, September 30th
- Artist: The Chicks
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Jeff Daniels
- Venue: JDs Stage Bistro
- City: Chelsea
Thursday, October 1st
- Artist: Doja Cat with Latto
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Malcolm Todd
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Jeff Daniels
- Venue: JDs Stage Bistro
- City: Chelsea
Friday, October 2nd
- Artist: Foster the People with Goth Babe
- Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
- City: Sterling Heights
- Artist: Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross
- Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Modest Mouse with Caroline Rose
- Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Afroman with Luniz and 2Eazy
- Venue: Warner Vineyards
- City: Paw Paw
- Artist: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- Venue: Hill Auditorium
- City: Ann Arbor
Saturday, October 3rd
- Artist: Phoebe Bridgers with Alex G
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Steve Lacy
- Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
- City: Sterling Heights
- Artist: Dan + Shay with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross
- Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
- City: Village of Clarkston
- Artist: Afroman
- Venue: District 142
- City: Wyandotte
- Artist: Twista
- Venue: The Venue Event Center
- City: Cadillac
- Artist: Jesse McCartney
- Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
- City: Flint
- Artist: The Spinners
- Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
- City: Warren
Wednesday, October 7th
- Artist: Gorillaz with Little Simz and Deltron 3030
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Thursday, October 8th
- Artist: Bring Me the Horizon with Motionless in White and The Plot In You
- Venue: Van Andel Arena
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Switchfoot with Anberlin
- Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
- City: Detroit
Friday, October 9th
- Artist: Little River Band
- Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
- City: Flint
- Artist: The Four Tops
- Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
- City: New Buffalo
- Artist: Switchfoot with Anberlin
- Venue: DreamMakers Theater at Kewadin Casino
- City: Sault Ste. Marie
- Artist: Sammy Kershaw
- Venue: Michigan Theatre (Jackson)
- City: Jackson
Saturday, October 10th
- Artist: Skillet with Escape the Fate and Bad Wolves
- Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Buddy Guy with Grand Funk Railroad
- Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
- City: Mount Pleasant
Saturday, October 10th
- Artist: Skillet with Escape the Fate and Bad Wolves
- Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
- City: Detroit
Monday, October 12th
- Artist: Beck with Diana Silvers
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
Wednesday, October 14th
- Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd
- Venue: Michigan Theatre
- City: Ann Arbor
Friday, October 16th
- Artist: Anthony Hamilton with Leela James and Raheem DeVaughn
- Venue: Van Andel Arena
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd
- Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
- City: New Buffalo
Saturday, October 17th
- Artist: Jeffrey Osborne
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
Sunday, October 18th
- Artist: Mya
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Candlebox with The Verve Pipe
- Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
- City: Detroit
Thursday, October 22nd
- Artist: Hunter Hayes
- Venue: Kewadin Casino
- City: Saint Ignace
Friday, October 23rd
- Artist: Judah & the Lion
- Venue: The Intersection
- City: Grand Rapids
Sunday, October 25th
- Artist: Jonas Brothers with Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Judah & the Lion
- Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Winger
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
Thursday, October 29th
- Artist: Blue October with Danny Malone
- Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- City: Grand Rapids
Friday, October 30th
- Artist: Blue October with Danny Malone
- Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
- City: Detroit
Monday, November 2nd
- Artist: Journey
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Tuesday, November 3rd
- Artist: Katseye
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Friday, November 6th
- Artist: The Chicks
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Zac Brown Band with Brothers Osborne
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Saturday, November 7th
- Artist: sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
- Artist: The All-American Rejects
- Venue: Firekeepers Casino
- City: Battle Creek
- Artist: Alice Cooper
- Venue: Wings Event Center
- City: Kalamazoo
Sunday, November 15th
- Artist: Pentatonix
- Venue: Van Andel Arena
- City: Grand Rapids
- Artist: Victoria Monét
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Patti LaBelle
- Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
- City: Detroit
Wednesday, November 18th
- Artist: Chicago
- Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
- City: Mount Pleasant
Thursday, November 19th
- Artist: The Neighbourhood with Nessa Barrett and Noise Dept
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- City: Detroit
Saturday, November 21st
- Artist: Rick Springfield
- Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
- City: New Buffalo
Sunday, November 22nd
- Artist: Cheap Trick
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
Friday, November 27th
- Artist: Uncle Kracker
- Venue: District 142
- City: Wyandotte
Wednesday, December 2nd
- Artist: Aly & AJ
- Venue: Elevation at The Intersection
- City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, December 8th
- Artist: Stevie Wonder
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
Wednesday, December 9th
- Artist: Stevie Wonder
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Jon B
- Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
- City: Detroit
- Artist: Eric Benet
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
Thursday, December 10th
- Artist: Jon B
- Venue: Elevation at The Intersection
- City: Grand Rapids
Friday, December 11th
- Artist: Rick Springfield
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
Saturday, December 12th
- Artist: The Verve Pipe
- Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
- City: Lansing
Tuesday, December 15th
- Artist: Jonas Brothers with Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa
- Venue: Van Andel Arena
- City: Grand Rapids
Sunday, December 20th
- Artist: Too Short
- Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
- City: Detroit
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Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon