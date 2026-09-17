Michigan Fall 2026 Brings Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Doja Cat, And Gorillaz To Stages Statewide

Michigan Fall 2026 Brings Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Doja Cat, And Gorillaz To Stages Statewide

Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images

Fall 2026 is shaping up to be huge for live music across Michigan, with everyone from Mumford & Sons to Doja Cat hitting venues this September and October.

The Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan Fall 2026

Tuesday, September 22nd

Roy Rochlin, Getty Images
Roy Rochlin, Getty Images

Wednesday, September 23rd

Direct Group Saudi Arabia, Getty Images
Direct Group Saudi Arabia, Getty Images
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
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Thursday, September 24th

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
  • Artist: Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon
  • VenuePine Knob Music Theatre
  • City: Village of Clarkston
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Rob Kim, Getty Images
Rob Kim, Getty Images
  • Artist: Paula Cole
  • VenueThe Ark
  • City: Ann Arbor

 

Friday, September 25th

  • Artist: Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy and Willow Avalon
  • VenueAcrisure Amphitheater
  • City: Grand Rapids
Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images
Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images
  • Artist: Birdman with Boosie Badazz, Master P, and Silkk The Shocker
  • VenueLittle Caesars Arena
  • City: Detroit

 

Saturday, September 26th

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Sunday, September 27th

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images
Thos Robinson, Getty Images
Thos Robinson, Getty Images
Joe Maher, Getty Images
Joe Maher, Getty Images

 

Sunday, September 27th

Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images
Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images

 

Tuesday, September 29th

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images

 

Wednesday, September 30th

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

 

Thursday, October 1st

Paras Griffin, Getty Images
Paras Griffin, Getty Images
Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images
Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images

 

Friday, October 2nd

Brianna Bryson, Getty Images
Brianna Bryson, Getty Images
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Mat Hayward, Getty Images
Mat Hayward, Getty Images
Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images
Tommaso Boddi, Getty Images
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
  • Artist: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
  • VenueHill Auditorium
  • City: Ann Arbor

 

Saturday, October 3rd

Aurore Marechal, Getty Images
Aurore Marechal, Getty Images
Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images
Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images
Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images
  • Artist: Twista
  • Venue: The Venue Event Center
  • City: Cadillac
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
  • Artist: The Spinners
  • Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
  • City: Warren

 

Wednesday, October 7th 

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Thursday, October 8th

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
  • Artist: Bring Me the Horizon with Motionless in White and The Plot In You
  • Venue: Van Andel Arena
  • City: Grand Rapids
Rich Fury, Getty Images
Rich Fury, Getty Images

Friday, October 9th

Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images
Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
  • Artist: Sammy Kershaw
  • Venue:  Michigan Theatre (Jackson)
  • City: Jackson

 

Saturday, October 10th

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Julian Hamilton, Getty Images
Julian Hamilton, Getty Images

 

Saturday, October 10th

 

Monday, October 12th

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
Theo Wargo, Getty Images
  • Artist: Beck with Diana Silvers
  • VenueFox Theatre
  • City: Detroit

Wednesday, October 14th

  • Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd
  • Venue: Michigan Theatre
  • City: Ann Arbor

 

Friday, October 16th

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
  • Artist: Anthony Hamilton with Leela James and Raheem DeVaughn
  • VenueVan Andel Arena
  • City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, October 17th

 

Sunday, October 18th

Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images
Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images

 

Thursday, October 22nd

 

Friday, October 23rd

 

Sunday, October 25th

 

Thursday, October 29th

Friday, October 30th

Monday, November 2nd

Tuesday, November 3rd

Friday, November 6th

 

Saturday, November 7th

  • Artist: Alice Cooper
  • Venue: Wings Event Center
  • City: Kalamazoo

 

Sunday, November 15th

  • Artist: Victoria Monét
  • VenueFox Theatre
  • City: Detroit
  • Artist: Patti LaBelle
  • Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
  • City: Detroit

Wednesday, November 18th

Thursday, November 19th

  • Artist: The Neighbourhood with Nessa Barrett and Noise Dept
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
  • City: Detroit

 

Saturday, November 21st

 

Sunday, November 22nd

 

Friday, November 27th

 

Wednesday, December 2nd

Tuesday, December 8th

Win McNamee, Getty Images
Win McNamee, Getty Images
  • Artist: Stevie Wonder
  • VenueFox Theatre
  • City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, December 9th

  • Artist: Stevie Wonder
  • VenueFox Theatre
  • City: Detroit
Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images
Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images

Thursday, December 10th

 

Friday, December 11th

 

Saturday, December 12th

  • Artist: The Verve Pipe
  • Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
  • City: Lansing

 

Tuesday, December 15th

  • Artist: Jonas Brothers with Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa
  • VenueVan Andel Arena
  • City: Grand Rapids

 

Sunday, December 20th

9 of the Best Breweries in Michigan

According to me and my palate-- I hope you like IPAs! Here are some of my favorite breweries I've visited across Michigan.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Filed Under: Battle Creek, Detroit, grand rapids, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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