It can start with a wellness group, a self-improvement program, or just a community that finally made someone feel like they belonged.

Cults are terrifying, but what makes them especially dangerous is that almost anyone can fall victim to one. Nobody truly knows how vulnerable they might be until the right person offers them exactly what they’re missing, whether that’s hope, purpose, acceptance, or a sense of community.

Cults often target lonely people, struggling or searching for direction. However, believing only the weak-minded or naïve get pulled in can create a dangerous false sense of security.

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As a child of the 80's cults were all the rage in pop culture. Big National news stories, movies, TV shows, even music...the conversation about cults was everywhere.

The word “cult” is also commonly confused with “occult.” While some cults may involve dark imagery, unusual rituals or frightening beliefs, many of the most dangerous groups do not appear dangerous on the surface. In fact, they appear warm, wholesome and welcoming. They may present themselves as churches, wellness communities, self-improvement programs or tight-knit social circles.

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Cults can destroy relationships, drain bank accounts and, in the most extreme cases, threaten lives. They aren’t limited to one religion, belief system or part of the country.

Michigan has had its own disturbing connections to cult activity. While few groups appear to be exclusive to the state, several notorious organizations have recruited members, operated communities or made headlines in the Mitten State.

Here are 11 cults with notable activity or connections to Michigan, listed in no particular order.

11 Cults in Michigan You Must Avoid Don't fall for the tricks these organizations may try to sell you. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison