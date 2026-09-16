As much as I want to savor these last few days of summer, I’m only human! I can’t resist all the delicious fall flavors that are suddenly popping up everywhere. I’ve already bought and devoured two bags of Aldi’s maple kettle corn, and my fiancé has been eagerly awaiting the return of Biggby’s maple waffle breakfast sandwiches.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and you’re ready to indulge in the flavors of fall, you’ll want to add these tempting treats to your must-try list this year!

Get our free mobile app

And if you’re trying to get yourself back on track after a summer full of backyard barbecues and ice cream? Well, I’m sorry in advance.

Maybe, like myself, your feed has been flooded with images of cider donuts, smores monster shakes, and those trendy caramel apple cider slushies. How can I resist? I realized I've been secretly compiling a list of indulgent treats I'd like to try this season in my head, so why not share it with the hopes of inspiring others to "Treat Yo' Self" and support these locally owned business in the process.

A post from Big Dipper Wayland showcasing their caramel apple ice cream nachos is what started it all:

Yes, did you know ice cream nachos were a thing?

And it doesn't stop there! Big Dipper says their fall menu is really taking off with other favorites like pumpkin cheesecake cyclone and apple crisp hard serve ice cream back in stock. Which treats are you looking forward to trying this season?

Southwest Michigan’s Most Tempting Fall Treats shakes, frozen cider slushies, ice cream and more. Fall flavors are here! If you love fall, you’ll want to see these tempting treats across Southwest Michigan , includingand more. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon