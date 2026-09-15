Brighton, Michigan is once again transforming into Stars Hollow as the 3rd annual Gilmore Girls fan festival, Destination Stars Hollow (DSH), takes over downtown. Whether this is your first visit or you're coming back for a third time, here's what you need to know before heading to this very real-life version of the fictional Connecticut town.

Destination Stars Hollow - September 26 & 27, 2026

Get our free mobile app

This Michigan Festival Is a Dream Come True for Gilmore Girls Fans

I'm currently making my way through all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls for the first time ever, and my timing couldn't be more perfect. Every time I see a new post from the festival on social media, I can't help but laugh when I recognize some obscure detail, inside joke or tiny reference from the show that the event organizers have brought to life.

Like, hosting a Bop-It contest or a Dance-a-thon!

It's clear the people behind Destination Stars Hollow (Kathleen London and Laura Boote) aren't just fans of the show, they're super fans who genuinely hold it near and dear to their hearts. And somehow, they've managed to turn all those little details we love about Stars Hollow into a real-life experience for three years running.

The event will transform downtown Brighton into Stars Hollow, Connecticut, complete with Luke's Diner, Kim's Antiques, and Al's Pancake World. The event is free to attend, but there are lots of VIP experiences and photo ops, so be sure to check the activities guide here.

There's even a park and ride, and a shuttle to help escort fans around town. The inaugural event drew nearly 40,000 attendees in 2024 (nearly five times the town's population), so getting around may be a little tricky.

Plan to bring your patience, your good time attitude, and your wallet-- because all these extra add-ons can really add up!

27 Surprising Pumpkin Spice Items You'll Find at Meijer Every year, it seems like more and more products jump on the "pumpkin spice" train. Here are 27 pumpkin spice items for sale at Meijer stores in Michigan that you might find surprising. (Some of these may have already sold out by the time you get there.) Gallery Credit: JR