Michigan Stores Pull So Delicious Dessert Over Rocks Risk

It would have been so ironic if this recall had been for "rocky road" ice cream instead.

A popular frozen dessert company is recalling their dairy-free dessert due to possible presence of foreign materials, including small stones! If you've got a sweet tooth, here are the details you need to look out for:

Get our free mobile app

So Delicious Issues Nationwide Recall For Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

News outlets across the country are reporting yet another food recall, and yes, this one includes Michigan again. According to Gray News the affected dessert items were sold at both Walmart and Target stores throughout the U.S. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) customers should check their freezer for pints of So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with best-by dates "on and before April 3, 2028" and UPC labels that read: 744473476138.

Danone USA is issuing a voluntary recall...due to the potential presence of foreign materials, such as small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions...Danone USA is working with retail partners to remove affected product from shelves. -- FDA.gov

The press release the from FDA says the company was first alerted to this issue by consumer complaints. Can you imagine sitting down to a bowl of your favorite treat only to suddenly crack a molar on a rock?!

If you have this recalled product sitting your freezer, do not eat it, obviously. You can contact the So Delicious Dairy Free® Consumer Care Line to receive a coupon or a refund by phone 1-833-367-8975 or online.

Southwest Michigan’s Most Tempting Fall Treats shakes, frozen cider slushies, ice cream and more. Fall flavors are here! If you love fall, you’ll want to see these tempting treats across Southwest Michigan , includingand more. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon