Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Van Buren Counties will experience below-zero temperatures with lots of snow.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 19th, 2026, through Sunday, January 25th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Get our free mobile app

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

Winter Weather Advisory for Calhoun County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.

Monday: Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -8.

Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -8. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7 with windchills around 8 below zero.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7 with windchills around 8 below zero. Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 pm. Then, partly sunny skies. High 16.

Snow showers before 1 pm. Then, partly sunny skies. High 16. Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to an inch overnight. Low 7.

Snow showers are likely. Up to an inch overnight. Low 7. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 3.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 3. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 12.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 12. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -10.

Partly cloudy skies. Low -10. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 8.

Mostly sunny skies. High 8. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 13.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash loading...

Winter Weather Advisory for Kalamazoo County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.

Monday: Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -7.

Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -7. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 8 with windchills around 8 below zero.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 8 with windchills around 8 below zero. Tuesday: Windy with snow showers. High 17 with wind chills as low as -7.

Windy with snow showers. High 17 with wind chills as low as -7. Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 7.

Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 7. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 5.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 5. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 13.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 13. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -8.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -8. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -4.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -4. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 14.

Read More: Winter Offers a Hidden Side of Lake Michigan Few Visitors Experience

Read More: Winter Offers a Hidden Side of Lake Michigan Few Visitors Experience

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Photo by Baily Abrahams on Unsplash Photo by Baily Abrahams on Unsplash loading...

Winter Storm Warning for Van Buren County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.

Monday: Very windy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 13 degrees with windchills as low as -9.

Very windy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 13 degrees with windchills as low as -9. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 10 with windchills around 8 below zero.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 10 with windchills around 8 below zero. Tuesday: Windy with snow showers and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. High 20 with wind chills as low as -7.

Windy with snow showers and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. High 20 with wind chills as low as -7. Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 13.

Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 13. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 16. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 22.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 22. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 15. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -1.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -1. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 11.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 11. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 2.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 2. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 16.