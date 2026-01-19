Brutal Winter Weather Hitting Southwest Michigan This Week
Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Van Buren Counties will experience below-zero temperatures with lots of snow.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 19th, 2026, through Sunday, January 25th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Calhoun County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.
- Monday: Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -8.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7 with windchills around 8 below zero.
- Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 pm. Then, partly sunny skies. High 16.
- Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to an inch overnight. Low 7.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 3.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 12.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -10.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 8.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 13.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for Kalamazoo County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.
- Monday: Very breezy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 10 degrees with windchills as low as -7.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 8 with windchills around 8 below zero.
- Tuesday: Windy with snow showers. High 17 with wind chills as low as -7.
- Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 7.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 31.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 15.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 20.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 5.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 13.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -8.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -4.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 14.
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
Winter Storm Warning for Van Buren County, Michigan, until Tuesday at 7 AM.
- Monday: Very windy with 2-4 inches of blowing snow. Temps falling to 13 degrees with windchills as low as -9.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 10 with windchills around 8 below zero.
- Tuesday: Windy with snow showers and a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. High 20 with wind chills as low as -7.
- Tuesday Night: Snow showers are likely. Up to 2 inches of snow overnight. Low 13.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 16.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High 22.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 7.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 15.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low -1.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 11.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 2.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 16.
