’Tis the season of root beer floats and Coney dogs. It’s always a sure sign spring is on the way when beloved local drive-in diners open for the season. Here are four to check out in Southwest Michigan.

Your Favorite Drive-In Diners Are Open For the 2026 Season:

Get our free mobile app

There's just something so novel about eating in your car that harkens to the simpler times of days gone by. It's all so American Graffiti!

Read More: 2 Michigan Spots Named Best Chili Joint in America

Read More: 2 Michigan Spots Named Best Chili Joint in America

Sure, Oberon Day and springing forward for Daylight Saving Time are also considered by Michiganders to be among the first "unofficial" signs that winter's reign of terror is finally over, but for me, nothing can compare to the annual first bite into a delicious Corky's olive burger.

As local ice cream shops begin to open throughout the area, including Dean's and Plainwell Ice Cream, and a new Moo-ville Creamery location coming to Richland, we're so close to "windows-down, no more parka" season I can barely contain my excitement!

What's Your Go-To Drive-In Order?

For me, I can't get enough of the chili cheese fries, olive burgers, and homemade root beer at Corky's Drive-In in Allegan-- but I must admit, I'm biased. Carhopping at Corky's was my first-ever job! No, I didn't have to wear roller skates, thank goodness.

Did you know there's a town in New York state that refers to their version of Coney dogs as "Michigans"?

Over 75 years ago a Detroit couple, Garth and Eula Otis, moved to Plattsburgh, NY to start their own business. Eula perfected her own version of the traditional Coney chili sauce and began serving the hot dogs in 1925 at their Michigan Hot Dog Stand. Now, each July the town of Plattsburgh celebrates "Michigan Month"! Says the Town of Plattsburgh,

...no matter where it started, the Michigan is “buried” in Plattsburgh culture.

4 Iconic Drive-In Diners to Visit Across SW Michigan Here are several classic drive-in diners across SW Michigan that are open for the season and worth the drive. Which is your favorite? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

14 Unofficial Signs of Spring in Michigan If you know, you know. After a long Michigan winter, these 14 unofficial signs tell locals that spring is almost here! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon