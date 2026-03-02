A warm-up is on the way, but it looks like Mother Nature has a few surprises in store for us, so grab your weather gear for the week ahead.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, March 2nd, 2026, through Sunday, March 8th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 40.

Sunny skies. High 40. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 25.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 25. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 45. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 31. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 48.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 48. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 40. Thursday: Chance of rain showers. High 55.

Chance of rain showers. High 55. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 65. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 54.

Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 54. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 63.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 63. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38. Sunday: Sunshine. High 60.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 41.

Sunny skies. High 41. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 45. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 31.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 31. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 49.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 49. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 41.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 41. Thursday: Chance of rain showers. High 56.

Chance of rain showers. High 56. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 42. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 65. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 53.

Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 62. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39. Sunday: Sunshine. High 60.

Read More: Kalamazoo’s Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Numbers Are Eye-opening

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny skies. High 41.

Sunny skies. High 41. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 44.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning drizzle changing to afternoon rain. High 44. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Low 32. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 47.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. High 47. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 40.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Low 40. Thursday: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. High 51.

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. High 51. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 39. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 59. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 47.

Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 47. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 55.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 55. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37. Sunday: Sunshine. High 53.

