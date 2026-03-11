This is the news we needed to hear today. '90s kids, rejoice! Steve Burns, original star of Blue's Clues on Nickelodeon, is planning a special appearance in Kalamazoo. Here's what we know so far:

In this topsy-turvey world, one shining beacon of hope from our childhood has returned: Steve Burns, the familiar and friendly face from Blue's Clues, is a comforting reminder of connection and kindness when the world feels unbearable.

After Steve departed the beloved kids’ show in 2002, leaving for "college” and passing the torch to his "brother" Joe, today’s children know Josh, the "cousin" of Steve and Joe, as the host of the newly reimagined Blue's Clues & You!

Then, out of the blue (pun-intended), Burns returned to our screens during the Covid-era as a welcome sight and voice of reason in those dark, uncertain times.

Now, Steve is back in the public eye making appearances at national conventions, maintaining a social media presence, working as a voiceover actor and musician, and hosting his podcast, Alive with Steve Burns.

Miller Auditorium announced Burns is planning a special stop in Kalamazoo this June and you won't want to miss it!

Whether you grew up watching him search for clues or discovered him through his moving messages years later, this special event invites you to celebrate connection, curiosity, and the enduring power of kindness. -- Miller Auditorium

Pre-sale tickets are now available for An Evening with Steve Burns, with tickets officially going on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m. with prices ranging from $34.50 to $124 (plus fees). Find more event information here.

