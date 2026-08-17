At the height of Michigan's busy summer beach season, South Haven Police Chief Adam DeBoer told WOOD TV8 that lifeguards had already responded to nearly 800 calls for service, including 16 rescues, during their first season back patrolling South Haven beaches.

That was as of July 2026. Now, the City of South Haven says lifeguard patrols will begin scaling back as the summer season winds down.

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South Haven Lifeguards Will Scale Back Hours Starting This Week:

Look, Michael's and World Market have their Halloween stuff out, Back to School supplies are in stores, and our first area Spirit Halloween is officially open-- it's time to talk about the end of summer.

Hey, I don't like it any more than you do!

Another blatant sign all those beach days and fun in the sun are coming to an end, the City of South Haven has announced a new limited schedule for the city's new lifeguards as the busy tourist season comes to a close.

Beginning today, August 17, lifeguards will patrol South Beach from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Labor Day weekend will mark the final lifeguard patrols of the 2026 beach season, with Monday, September 7, being their final day.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, the City will no longer guard beaches, raise beach safety flags, or rent beach wheelchairs for the 2026 beach season. Lifeguards and Beach Enforcement Attendants will resume their responsibilities in 2027. -- City of South Haven

I'm someone who loves going to the beach no matter the time of year. In fact, winter is one of my favorite times to visit because it offers a chance to see a side of Lake Michigan most tourists never experience. That said, I find it odd that the City won't even continue raising the beach flags, knowing plenty of people will still be in the water anyway.

Heck, it usually takes so long for Lake Michigan to warm up that I don't even consider getting in the water myself until at least August!

According to the City, Beach Enforcement Attendants will also wrap up their season after Labor Day, with September 7 marking their final day. Find the complete press release from the City of South Haven here.

Ice Coverd Lighthouse In South Haven, Michigan Gallery Credit: Photos courtesy of Dana Marshall