Nothing gets folks riled up like talk of a new roundabout. Or traffic circle. Or whatever you want to call them. See? We can't even agree on the name! No matter the name, you either love roundabouts or you hate them-- there's no in-between.

And now, it sounds like Allegan County could soon add another.

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A New Roundabout Could Be Coming Near Hamilton

I, personally, think roundabouts get a bad reputation. I happen to find them way easier to navigate than 4-way stops. However, the big issue with both of these traffic-calming measures can be chalked up to one thing:

human error.

Now, the Allegan County Road Commission is asking for the public's feedback about a proposed new roundabout coming to the busy intersection of at 58th Street and 136th Ave. in Manilus Township near Hamilton.

scheduled for construction in 2027...The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project, ask questions, and provide input. -- Allegan County Road Commission via Facebook

It was a smart move on their part to turn off the comments on their public Facebook post. Save your hot takes and comments for the meeting on Thursday, September 3! The public session will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Road Commission building at 1308 Lincoln Road in Allegan.

In my hometown of Allegan, I saw just how heated folks could get over a simple traffic circle. Now, a few years removed from that project, I have to wonder if some of those residents who were so anti-roundabout have finally come around? Pun intended!