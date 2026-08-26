While we’re still coming to terms with the fact that we’re now living in a world without Dolly Parton, fans can at least find some solace at one of West Michigan’s most popular fall family attractions.

While each year we eagerly await Robinette’s reveal of its corn maze theme, this one feels like more than pure coincidence. It almost feels like fate.

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West Michigan's Dolly Corn Maze Will Continue to Help Put Books in Kids’ Hands

Robinette's orchard, bakery, and winery is a must-visit each fall. The 6th generation farm, located in Grand Rapids, has been in operation since 1911, and every year, the farm goes all out with its corn maze. It’s kind of their thing.

The farm revealed its 2026 theme just days ago, and knowing what we know now, it feels almost impossible to look at it as just another corn maze. There’s something a little more special about it now, and maybe even a little bittersweet:

I have a feeling we'll see the family farm turn into a makeshift Mecca, drawing Dolly fans from far and wide to pay their respects, relive some cherished memories, and celebrate the woman who brought so much joy to so many.

Read More: Rare Photo of Dolly Parton in Battle Creek Cemetery Emerges

Read More: Rare Photo of Dolly Parton in Battle Creek Cemetery Emerges

And the sweetest part? By simply walking through the maze, they’ll also be helping carry on Dolly’s legacy:

A portion of every ticket sold will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan, helping put books into the hands of local children. -- Robinette's via Facebook

Find dates, rates, and hours for Robinette's 2026 corn maze here. RIP Dolly Parton!

Robinette's Corn Maze Designs Since 2009 Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery has made annual corn maze designs since 2009.

Photos from Robinette's on Facebook and Google Earth. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow