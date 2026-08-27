Michigan’s Craft Beer Era May Be Entering a New Chapter

Michigan’s Craft Beer Era May Be Entering a New Chapter

@ElevateBeer via Unsplash

We can’t ignore all these Michigan brewery closings any longer. Sadly, it feels like every time we get on social media, yet another brewery is announcing that it’s calling it quits.

For a state that has built such a strong reputation around craft beer and "Beer City USA", it’s hard not to wonder what’s going on.

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Michigan Loves Beer. So Why Are So Many Breweries Closing?

Locally here in Southwest Michigan, we just got hit with the news that Murray Street Brewing in Mattawan has stopped brewing beer as they prepare to close their doors for good. But like we said, it seems like every time we open Facebook or Instagram, yet another brewery is sharing their heartbreaking news.

Just within the last several weeks we've learned of a handful of breweries who have shared the same news including:

We'll just stop there.

Innerbody.com set out to identify America’s most popular beers by analyzing Google Trends search data across the U.S., and found that Michigan ranks 15th overall among America’s biggest beer-loving states.

Their research also uncovered Michigan's favorite beer-- Yuengling! Which is interesting considering they only just entered the Mitten's beer scene within last year.

I’m sure, just like we’ve seen in Michigan’s fiercely competitive cannabis market, this is becoming a matter of who can adapt to a changing industry. That being said, if you have a favorite brewery, or any local establishment that you care about, please patronize them as much as you are able. Every pint, purchase, and visit can make a difference.

For me, personally that's One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo, where you'll find me playing darts practically any given Tuesday. Cheers!

7 Family-Friendly Arcades in West Michigan

Looking for something to do with the family? Get out of the house and check out these 7 arcades in the West Michigan area.

Gallery Credit: Google Maps

The Best Michigan-Made Beers for Porch Beer Season

Michigan is full of amazing breweries that put out all kinds of beers, but which are the best ones for those perfect, sunny, porch beer days?

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

 

 

Filed Under: business closing, craft beer, grand rapids, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Michigan Beer, west michigan
Categories: Articles, Beer & Wine

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