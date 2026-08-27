We can’t ignore all these Michigan brewery closings any longer. Sadly, it feels like every time we get on social media, yet another brewery is announcing that it’s calling it quits.

For a state that has built such a strong reputation around craft beer and "Beer City USA", it’s hard not to wonder what’s going on.

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Michigan Loves Beer. So Why Are So Many Breweries Closing?

Locally here in Southwest Michigan, we just got hit with the news that Murray Street Brewing in Mattawan has stopped brewing beer as they prepare to close their doors for good. But like we said, it seems like every time we open Facebook or Instagram, yet another brewery is sharing their heartbreaking news.

Just within the last several weeks we've learned of a handful of breweries who have shared the same news including:

We'll just stop there.

Innerbody.com set out to identify America’s most popular beers by analyzing Google Trends search data across the U.S., and found that Michigan ranks 15th overall among America’s biggest beer-loving states.

Their research also uncovered Michigan's favorite beer-- Yuengling! Which is interesting considering they only just entered the Mitten's beer scene within last year.

Read More: List of America's Best Beer Gardens Includes 2 From Michigan

Read More: List of America's Best Beer Gardens Includes 2 From Michigan

I’m sure, just like we’ve seen in Michigan’s fiercely competitive cannabis market, this is becoming a matter of who can adapt to a changing industry. That being said, if you have a favorite brewery, or any local establishment that you care about, please patronize them as much as you are able. Every pint, purchase, and visit can make a difference.

For me, personally that's One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo, where you'll find me playing darts practically any given Tuesday. Cheers!

7 Family-Friendly Arcades in West Michigan Looking for something to do with the family? Get out of the house and check out these 7 arcades in the West Michigan area. Gallery Credit: Google Maps