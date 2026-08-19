Got Rage? West Michigan's newest rage room has the cure!

Located in the Grand Rapids area, Cascade Township's new rage room, iSmash, lets you do something you've probably been told not to do your entire life: break stuff.

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After all, the world is so angry, why not smash some plates or break a TV?

According to WOODTV 8, national franchise iSmash has opened its first Michigan location, a 6,000-square-foot facility at 6425 28th St. SE. And if you've never heard of a rage room, the concept is simple-- you pay to break stuff. In a safe and controlled environment with the proper personal protection gear, of course!

iSmash isn't just about breaking stuff, it's about making a mess. And that includes a paint splatter room too:

Guests start by suiting up head to toe in ponchos, gloves and shoe coverings...One splatter paint room, known as the “creative chaos room,” includes a drum explosion kit that explodes with paint, as well as a dunk tank that drops a bucket of paint on attendees. At the end of the day, everyone gets to bring their canvas home. -- Katie Rosendale, WOODTV 8

We used to have a splatter paint place in the Kalamazoo area, unfortunately Pinspiration on S. Westndege near Bob's Discount Furniture is now permanently closed. But that brings us to another exciting piece of information--

a Kalamazoo-area iSmash location is in the works too!

Getty Images Rage Room

Which is great to hear because, honestly, West Michigan is lacking when it comes to rage rooms in my opinion. It used to be the nearest location to us was Jax Smash in St. Joseph, but now we've got several options including:

Break Room Therapy - Byron Center

Rage Room at ZapZone XL - Portage

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