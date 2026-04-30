A popular destination for both out-of-towners and surrounding locals, South Haven's South Beach and the iconic red lighthouse are among the most photographed spots in West Michigan.

It’s also one of the most dangerous.

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After all the debate about funding and feasibility studies, lifeguards will finally return to South Haven's South Beach beginning this Memorial Day (May 25).

Sadly, each summer there are multiple drownings on Lake Michigan, and it seems as though South Haven’s beaches have been at the center of the conversation. In 2022 alone the area saw four tragic drownings which prompted new life-jacket loaner stations to be added.

More recently, a judge denied the City of South Haven’s immunity claim in a lawsuit tied to the 2022 deaths of two Michigan State University students, Emily MacDonald and Kory Ernster.

Heather Welsh-Johnson, an advocate for South Haven lifeguards, told the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) the last time the city had stationed lifeguards was 2001. Since then, there have been 12 drownings at South Haven beaches.

What makes South Haven beaches so dangerous? According to the NDPA,

The South and North beaches each have a pier, as well as sand bars, which makes them especially prone to structural, longshore, and rip currents. Wind, waves, and incoming storms add to the list of dangers in South Haven.

The City of South Haven says open water lifeguards will begin patrolling South Beach on Memorial Day. In addition, "Beach Enforcement Attendants" will begin monitoring all seven public beaches on May 15.

Hopefully this is the change South Haven needs to have a safer summer! To receive text alerts of South Haven's beach flags status text 'beaches' to the number: 888777.

Michigan's Great Lakes Flag Warning System In addition to local municipalities Michigan state parks use a color-coded flag warning system to advise potential swimmers of current water conditions.The system is meant to keep swimmers safe. Learn their colors, and in some cases, their consequences. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon