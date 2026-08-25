With seven locations now scattered across Michigan, national chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s is looking to expand its West Michigan footprint with a proposed new restaurant, this time in the Holland area.

Here's What We Know So Far:

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Michigan Is Becoming a Hot Spot for Restaurant Chains

A report this week from WOOD TV8's Katie Rosendale says Raising Cane's is eyeing an expansion to Holland Township with a new restaurant planned for 12353 James St. near US-31:

The 3,000-square-foot building would include a double drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 45 people and an outdoor patio, planning documents indicate. Once construction begins, it’s expected to take around 200 days.

The new restaurant and drive-thru would be located within The Shops at Westshore retail plaza in what is currently a parking lot next to the Burlington.

The Shops at Westshore, Holland - Google Maps The Shops at Westshore, Holland

Now that plans have been submitted to the Holland Township Planning Commission, we wait. The plans are expected to be reviewed at the township’s next meeting on Sept. 1. If approved, the Holland restaurant would become Raising Cane’s eighth location in Michigan-- unless another one pops up in the meantime!

Chicken seems to be dominating the fast-food landscape, not just in Michigan, but across the country. Restaurants that were once firmly rooted in the South are now making their way to us Yankees here in the North. Take Raising Cane’s, Bojangles and Chick-fil-A, for example. All three chains got their start in the South, and all three are expanding their presence in Michigan.

Chick-fil-A alone has vowed to open 30 new restaurants across Michigan by 2028.

I just have one bit of advice for Holland residents, having just lived through the chaos surrounding the opening of the Kalamazoo area's first Raising Cane's myself-- be prepared for traffic!

8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains If you grew up in Michigan, chances are you remember most of these fast food chains that dotted the Midwest in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre