We millennials grew up being encouraged to join the “clean plate club” at every meal. So even as adults, it can feel a little wrong to leave food on our plates. But here’s the funny part:

Some Michigan cities actually want those scraps!

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More Michigan Cities Are Turning Food Scraps into New Resources:

We've seen it happen locally, first in Portage and then Kalamazoo, and now Grand Rapids is joining the program too; more and more cities are launching food scrap recycling programs for residents.

Here's How it Works:

While the procedures can vary from community to community, the idea is simple: save your food scraps or any organic leftovers and bring them to the designated dropoff site where city crews (and nature) will take over, breaking those scraps down and turning them into compost.

In some municipalities, like Grand Rapids, the city redistributes the compost back to its residents. In Kalamazoo and Portage however, that is not the case, unfortunately.

Photo by Lenka Dzurendova on Unsplash city of kalamazoo compost

Why Compost? According to the City of Kalamazoo,

With up to 38% of landfill waste being organic, this program offers residents an easy way to recycle food scraps and reduce waste.

Items typically accepted in food scrap recycling programs include:

Egg shells



Coffee grounds, filters, and tea bags



Cut flowers and house plants



Fruit and vegetable peels



Meat, seafood, and bones

I also love that soiled and greasy pizza boxes are accepted at the compost bins, as the recycler in me hates to see all that cardboard go straight to the landfill, but it's too dirty to recycle. And yes, if you (like my fiancé) didn’t realize this until now, greasy pizza boxes do not belong in your recycling bin!

Learn more about Grand Rapids' new food scrap recycling program here.

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