If you've noticed yellowjackets buzzing around more than usual lately, trust me, you're not imagining it. After two separate run-ins with these pesky little wasps myself, each within the span of just three days, I started wondering why they suddenly seemed to be everywhere.

I hadn't given yellowjackets much thought all summer, but after coming across an article explaining what's happening this time of year, it all started to make sense.

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If Yellowjackets Keep Finding You, Here’s What’s Happening:

First, a yellowjacket flew into my freshly poured beer. Then, I was stalked by several yellowjackets while enjoying my food and beverages at a recent outdoor festival. It was enough to stop and make me wonder, What's with all these wasps, lately?

And then, the answer found me: those small yellowjacket colonies that got their start in the early spring have spent the entire season growing. So now, by late summer, they're beginning to reach peak size.

Suddenly, all those yellowjackets buzzing around Michigan yards make a whole lot more sense!

By late summer, a yellowjacket colony can contain hundreds to a few thousand workers ...That is a significant jump from the relatively small group present in early summer, and it explains why encounters around Michigan properties tend to become much more noticeable around August and into early fall. -- Michigan Gardener, Positive Bloom

To be fair, both times I encountered these unruly yellowjackets I was holding a drink and/or food. Positive Bloom says sugary drinks and food, of which you'll find plenty at any backyard barbecue, are exactly what these yellowjackets are looking for! And now that you know we're in peak yellowjacket season, you can adjust your plans accordingly.

Maybe move the Labor Day party from the backyard to the garage instead!

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