In a world of craft breweries and cannabis shops, Southwest Michigan knows how to keep things interesting. Let’s take a closer look at the local scene.

From gorgeous places like the Kal-Haven Trail to incredible programs that are changing the lives of many, like the Kalamazoo Promise. Southwest Michigan has lots to offer. Not to mention the magic capital of the world.

The Seven Wonders of Southwest Michigan

South Haven Lighthouse

This big red tower at the end of a catwalk pier has sat in this spot in South Haven for over 120 years. This is what Bill from Chicago had to say in his 5-star TripAdvisor rating of the South Haven Lighthouse.

The views of Black River, Lake Michigan, and the beaches (North & South beaches) make the Lighthouse a must-do in South Haven, and really, it can't be missed.

Colon: The Magic Capital of the World

Magicians from all over the world travel to Colon, Michigan. This small Michigan town has fewer than 1,200 residents. However, it is loved by millions.

Kalamazoo Mall

The first outdoor mall in the United States of America, Kalamazoo Mall, opened in Kalamazoo way back in 1959. Over the decades, many shops have occupied our historic mall.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

This family-oriented and hands-on museum has been around in some form since the late 1800s, according to KalamazooMuseum.org.

From its beginning in 1881 as a collection of curiosities in the public library basement, the museum has always been community-funded and free to the public. Until 1984, the museum remained a department of the Kalamazoo Public Library. From 1984 to 1991, the museum received its operating support from Kalamazoo Public Schools. In 1991, the museum became part of Kalamazoo Valley Community College and won the support of the community through a charter millage.

Kalamazoo Promise

This is one of the most life-changing programs in America. Go to high school 9th-12th grade in Kalamazoo, and you are likely eligible for the Kalamazoo Promise, according to KalamazooPromise.com.

"The Promise covers tuition and mandatory fees at over 60 eligible Michigan institutions, from colleges and universities to trade schools and vocational programs."

Kal Haven Trail

The Kal Haven Trail is a 33-and-a-half-mile trail for hiking, jogging, you name it. This trail runs from South Haven to Kalamazoo. The picture shows an adorable covered bridge on the South Haven end of the trail.

Fall Colors

Oh yeah, Fall colors. We do have some of the best Fall colors in America. Check out the drone footage taken in October 2023 on M-51 near I-94 just outside of Decatur.

Did we get the Seven Wonders of Southwest Michigan right? If you think we missed something that makes Southwest Michigan amazing, let us know in the social media comments. We should probably throw in honorable mentions for both craft breweries and cannabis dispensaries. You can't move without bumping into a dispensary or brewery in Southwest Michigan. Some would say that either the Kalamazoo or Battle Creek areas should be considered Michigan's capital of cannabis.

