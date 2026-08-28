School is back in session in Michigan, and now it’s time for drivers to take a test of their own.

Two school bus crashes in West Michigan Friday morning are offering an important reminder about what drivers need to know when they encounter a school bus. So, do you know what those flashing red lights mean?

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Michigan School Bus Safety Rules to Remember All School Year

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is now urging drivers to use caution after two crashes involving school buses took place early Friday morning. Folks, it's only the first week of school. I hope this is not a sign of the 2026-27 school year yet to come!

With kids getting on and off buses across Michigan, now is a good time for all of us behind the wheel to brush up on the rules.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) says school buses are the safest way for kids to get to and from school, even safer than walking, riding a bike, or being driven by an adult. In fact, what seems like the biggest threat to kids on their school commute is other drivers.

What's that saying? Failure to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part. Everyone is in such a rush and so distracted these days! My rule of thumb whenever I come upon a school bus is this: slow down and give them some space.

Here are school bus safety tips for drivers from the OHSP:

Stop at least 20 feet away from buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway .

. When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution

When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop

When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop

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