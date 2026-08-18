This is the kind of news that has the whole town talking. Heck, I’m from nearby Allegan, and even I’m excited by the possibility that Plainwell’s towering old paper mill could finally see new life.

Here's What We Know So Far:

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Something New May Be Taking Shape at the Old Plainwell Mill

I don't want to get you too excited yet because nothing is officially set in stone, but a recent article in the Allegan County News points to the possibility that new tenants may soon be taking the abandoned paper mill property,

Classic Auto Factory, a DeKalb, Illinois-based classic automobile restoration and fabrication company, is expected to establish a large restoration, showroom, storage and event complex inside the historic mill property, breathing new life into one of Plainwell’s most recognizable landmarks. -- Jordan Wilcox, Allegan County News

According to the newspaper, a wedding and event venue, Mill 17, is also in the works as well.

Wow, suddenly everything is coming up Plainwell! Now we just need someone to buy the old Sam's Joint too and then Plainwell will really be poppin'. Actually, back in January we wrote about how the City of Plainwell was holding a meeting for public comment on the future of the old mill property, which includes an auto supply store.

Old Mill Site Plainwell, Michigan - Google Maps Old Mill Site Plainwell, Michigan

Now, we're seeing those plans come to fruition! However, there have been lots of rumors swirling, which only adds to the confusion. Adds, Allegan County News,

The project has generated considerable public interest in recent weeks, fueled by construction activity, colorful duck murals appearing on several historic buildings, social media speculation...Some of that excitement has also created confusion

Whatever may be happening on the inside, we're just excited to hear that something is happening to that big old space. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

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