Here Are 4 of the Scariest Bridges in Michigan

Of course, we already know there are plenty of trolls in Michigan.

Those who suffer from Gephyrophobia have a fear of crossing bridges. I know a handful of folks who go prefer to hold their breath, roll down windows, or simply close their eyes for the duration of the crossing-- whatever ritual makes your feel comfortable!

I happen to be someone who actually likes and appreciates historic bridges. Actually, this is the time of year where I start to obsess over fall color tours and covered bridges. That being said, I can still admit crossing the "Mighty Mac" still intimidates me.

Whether you're superstitious, have a fear of heights, or you just plain don't like them, these are among the scariest bridges in the entire state:

The Mackinac Bridge

Let's just get the obvious out of the way. The Mackinac Bridge is currently the world's 7th longest suspension bridge and the record holder for the western hemisphere, so it's only natural to be a bit nervous.

Mackinac Bridge

Actually, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) offers a service to fearful drivers who are unable to drive their own vehicles across the Mighty Mac. Transport services are available for an additional $10, meaning MBA staff will drive your car across the bridge for you-- with you in it!

The Croswell Bridge

It has a reputation as one of Michigan's scariest bridges, but what's so scary about the footbridge in Croswell, MI? Those who have crossed say the bridge is incredibly wobbly and will begin to sway at the slightest touch. The bridge also sits suspended about the Black River, but I've heard the bridge is actually much higher than people expect it to be.

According to one historic bridge enthusiast group the bridge was built in 1905 by the Michigan Sugar Company for their workers who lived on the other side of the river to get to work.

SkyBridge Michigan

This pedestrian-only bridge in Boyne Falls, MI holds the record for world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge. Located at the Boyne Mountain Resort, the SkyBridge is open year-round because, "every season has a reason to take in the views from this architectural masterpiece." SkyBridge hosts various public events throughout the year such as Knit the Bridge, live music, and even Yoga in the Sky-- can you imagine?!

SkyBridge Michigan

Gordie Howe International Bridge

This bridge isn't even finished yet and I'm already intimidated. Honestly, I'm impressed too. Connecting Michigan and the U.S. to Canada, the two sides were finally joined in July 2024. What's next?

With continued work on lighting systems, safety and emergency features, stay cables, and road surfaces the international crossing should be ready for its first vehicles by fall 2025.

