Here's why sailors still fear Michigan’s mysterious Bermuda Triangle-like enigma.

According to historians the Great Lakes are home to over 8,000 shipwrecks. This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the lakes' most infamous tragedies, the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald which claimed the life of all 29 souls aboard on November 10, 1975.

In fact, there are even a handful of shipwrecks along the shores of Lake Michigan that you can actually paddle out to. However, one story in particular has always fascinated me: Michigan's version of the Bermuda Triangle.

According to the Great Lakes Museum the area known as the "Lake Michigan Triangle" stretches between Ludington to Benton Harbor, Michigan and Manitowoc, Wisconsin and,

has a history of ships, planes, and people disappearing within its borders.

One of the earliest victims claimed by the Lake Michigan Triangle was Le Griffon in 1679 however one of the most notable mysteries is the disappearance of Flight 2501 in 1950 when a commercial passenger plane flying from New York to Seattle simply-- disappeared.

The plane and its 58 passengers disappeared over Lake Michigan. The next day, a full-scale search was launched; small debris from the plane was found in the water, but there was no sign of the actual plane....after some time, it was declared that there was not enough evidence to determine what happened to the flight since nothing could be found. - Great Lakes Museum

Could it be the hidden Stonehenge-like structure found lurking on the floor of Lake Michigan be the cause for this curse? Experts at the Michigan Shipwreck Association chalk it up to seasonal choppy waters or the simple fact that there's more traffic on Lake Michigan today than ever before-- more boats on the water means more chances for something to go wrong.

While scientific records estimate around 1,200–1,500 ships have been lost in Lake Michigan over time, only a fraction of those match the dramatic vanishings tied to the Lake Michigan Triangle legend.

Do you believe there's a logical explanation for the mysterious events of the Lake Michigan Triangle?

