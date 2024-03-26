Love to Knit? This Resort in Northern Michigan Wants to Feature YOUR Handiwork

Grab your needles and start knitting!

Michigan has two notable bridges now, did you realize? Of course we all know and love The Mighty Mac a.k.a the Mackinac Bridge which is, "the seventh-longest suspension bridge in the world."

Located about an hour south of the bridge is another suspension bridge of note; since October 2022 Boyne Mountain Resort has been home to the, "World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge"-- SkyBridge.

Open with just enough time to enjoy peak fall foliage colors, SkyBridge Michigan is no small feat! Nearly 1,203 feet long and 118 feet high the pedestrian bridge offers unparalleled views of northern Michigan.

Now, imagine that very same bridge covered by a tapestry of "psychedelically colorful" designs. That is the goal of SkyBridge this summer!

Knit the Bridge

SkyBridge is seeking out over 200 unique pieces that will adorn the bridge this June 8th. Of the event SkyBridge writes,

We want YOU to create these masterpieces...and we'll drape the bridge in your art this June. Whether it's your first time knitting or you deem yourself the crochet master, all are welcome to participate.

How to Enter

Obviously you will need to supply your own needles and yarn. SkyBridge says you can either send in your pieces via mail or drop them off in person, but they are required to be 67 inches wide by 44 inches high.

The deadline to submit your creations is May 1, 2024. All artists who submit handcrafted textile panels are invited to a mimosa brunch, artist meet-and-greet, and will receive passes to SkyBridge Michigan. And if you're not a fan of heights? No problem! These panels will also look stunning from below.

More details on Knit The Bridge can be found here.

