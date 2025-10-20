Annual Halloween Forest Returns To Milham Park In Kalamazoo

Halloween is always a time of the year that many people are excited for. Children see it as a day to play dress up and walk around while they fill a bucket up with a bunch of candy. As you get into middle school, high school, and college its an opportunity to have costume parties. Then there are still adults that have love for the holiday and go all out every year.

Growing up, I was never super into Halloween. I would always find a basic costume to wear but I always knew the best neighborhoods to walk through for the best candy. In Kalamazoo going to the Bronson neighborhood, Westnedge hill, Milwood, and Candy Card Lane were MUST stops every year. Slowly, trick or treating has changed and Halloween events are the new trend.

Trunk or Treats, school Halloween parties, and other coordinated events have become more popular over the last couple of years. Although this is not a new trend as these events started to pop up about a decade ago. There are some that have been annual events for well over 5 years including the Halloween Forest.

Have You and Your Family Ever Visited The Halloween Forest?

MLive via MSN reports:

Kzoo Parks will host its annual Halloween Forest from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Milham Park, 607 E Kilgore Road. The free trick-or-treating event for Kalamazoo families is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union. Milham Park will once again be filled with fall-themed games and activities like jumping spiders, a “boo”-loon bounce and a broom zoom for kids and families to play together, according to a news release from Kzoo Parks.

They will also have a costume contest where pictures will be posted on Facebook for voting with the top 3 of each category being announced on Thursday October 30th. Obviously, there will be boatloads of candy for the kids, Growler will be wandering the forest to take pictures, and a life-sized inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippo, axe throwing, and bobbing for apples games.

An hour-long Spooky Fun Magic Show by John Dudley will start at 3pm to cap the event off.