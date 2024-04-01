Given the recent catastrophe in Baltimore I'd say this fear is pretty rational.

Those who suffer from Gephyrophobia have a fear of crossing bridges. I know a handful of folks who go prefer to hold their breath, roll down windows, or simply close their eyes for the duration of the crossing-- whatever ritual makes your feel comfortable!

Get our free mobile app

Following the devastating and unexpected collapse of the Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 I saw numerous social media posts urging folks to check on friends who are known bridge-worriers as this is their worst fear come true.

Canva Canva loading...

We can't help wonder about Michigan's own notable suspension bridge, the Mackinac Bridge, which is:

Ok, yeah, I can see why folks would be wary of not only crossing the bridge, but making the drive themselves. This reminds me of a lesser-known fact about transport services offered at the Mighty Mack:

if you're too scared to drive, Mackinac Bridge staff can drive your car for you!

How to Get a Ride:

In order for MBA (Mackinac Bridge Authority) staff to drive your vehicle you must sign a liability waiver and agree to certain terms of service including allowing the staff driver to adjust your mirrors, restraining any animals that are in your vehicle, and ensuring the inside of your vehicle is clean. MBA staff will also use a dash cam to record the inside of your vehicle during crossing.

All fair and standard practices to ensure everyone's safety, in my opinion!

The service is offered 24/7 and is an extra $10, in addition to regular toll fare for your vehicle. Note: transport services are also available for pedestrians, bicyclists, as well as snowmobilers and ATV riders. Find more details here.

Baltimore bridge collapse Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby