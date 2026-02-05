Imagine wandering through the aisles of a library where the shelves aren’t the only thing holding history. Meet the mysterious Grey Lady.

There is a public library in Southern Indiana with quite a rich history. In fact, the history might be so rich that one person just can't seem to leave. The Willard Public Library is said to be haunted. The coolest part of this story is how the library staff has chosen to handle the strange occurrences.

You can do a little amateur ghost hunting from the comfort of your home. The Willard Public Library in Evansville, Indiana, installed ghost cameras for your viewing pleasure. You can watch the ghost cameras live by tapping here.

This historic library opened its doors back in 1885. But the strange sightings began about 90 years ago, according to RiverCityWeekend.com.

The first Grey Lady sighting was reported in the basement of the Willard Library in 1937 by a library custodian. The worker put his light down, and as he picked it back up, there was a woman standing in front of him. The custodian is the only known library employee to quit because of the Grey Lady.

It's been a long time since someone has reportedly witnessed the Grey Lady, according to the Willard Public Library.

The Grey Lady was last reportedly sighted on August 10, 2010, in the basement hallway by the Assistant Children’s Librarian. Psychics visiting the library in 2007 say they were able to verify that a ghost has been there, and paranormal investigative groups have brought in equipment designed to locate it.

