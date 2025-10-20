Michigan's newest speakeasy feels like a haunted underground lair. Stop in for handcrafted cocktails and a bite, if you dare.

While the speakeasy is open year-round, its spooky, dungeon-themed vibe makes it a must-visit during Halloween season. Check it out:

"Indulge your senses. Escape the ordinary. Discover The Dungeon speakeasy."

Just outside Grand Rapids in Grandville, Michigan, you'll find Villa Bar and Banquet. The building at 3594 Chicago Dr. SW may look unassuming, but its sleek black exterior hints at the secrets hidden beneath the surface:

It's been about two months since the "secret" space within Villa Bar rebranded as an intimate cocktail bar and craft eatery and locals seems to love the change. Guest can find the entrance to The Dungeon tucked away around the corner near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Earle.

According to The Dungeon's website the space is meant to be,

[an] alluring escape into an intimate venue with its seductive, moody vibe. Picture yourself surrounded by rugged stone walls and plush velvet seating, where intricate lighting sets the stage for a night of enchantment... Open late, the Dungeon is your destination for a night of indulgence and intrigue.

Expect a rotating menu of handcrafted burgers, tapas/small plates, and signature cocktails or mocktails in a wickedly immersive setting.

I'm loving this gothic/medieval vibe the city of Grandville is embracing. First, it was the nearby Grand Castle apartments, an eye-catching apartment complex which towers over the expressway. Now, add a dark, dungeon-inspired cocktail bar.

Am I sensing a theme here?

