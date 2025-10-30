Zero: Non Alcoholic Bar Hosting Halloween Jazz Night In Kalamazoo

America has always had a problem when it has come to alcohol and over the years many things have been done, and many systems have been put in place to address the problems that come with alcoholism. Even though the mindset behind drinking alcohol has changed, it still shapes many of the social sectors of our lives.

Get our free mobile app

In response, there has been a push for more mocktails to be added to menus across the country and even the appearance of non-alcoholic bars. Yes, you read that right, there are bars that don't serve a single alcoholic drink. These bars exist for people who want to remain sober and still have a social life without feeling added pressure to drink or be surrounded by people who are drinking.

Kalamazoo, which is a town full of bars for the college kids and breweries for the locals, there are very few places you can visit and not have alcohol in your surroundings. That's until recently, when Zero, a non-alcoholic bar, opened in Downtown Kalamazoo. This has created a space for residents and visitors to enjoy a night out without having a drink.

Would You Visit A Non Alcoholic Bar?

Holidays are always some of the biggest nights for drinking and Halloween night is a wild one. People are dressed up in costumes and drinking until they can't anymore. That's not everyone's vibe and Zero knows that, that's why they are hosting a Jazz Night for those who want to stay sober.

WOOD via MSN reports:

Each Wednesday and Friday, acoustic and jazz musicians will take the stage at Zero and serenade audiences from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The featured performer on Oct. 31 is Steve Kamerling, a guitarist and jazz musician based in Kalamazoo. “He’s a well-known artist in our area,” Sander said. Sander hopes that anyone interested in an alcohol-free Halloween experience will consider Zero as a safe, pressure-free space for an evening out in Kalamazoo.

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

Places like Zero are a warm and safe place for sober fun on nights like Halloween and every other night of the year.