Could This Possibly Be The Scariest Bridge In Michigan?

It's one of the most infamous bridges, garnering a reputation as "Michigan's scariest bridge" but honestly, what could be so scary about a suspended pedestrian footbridge?!

Now, if you've never heard of Crosswell, Michigan you're not alone. No offense to Crosswell, but I just don't get over to "The Thumb" that often. And if you have heard of Crosswell, well then it's probably because it's home to the "scariest" bridge in the state:

According to Pure Michigan the bridge in Crosswell is proclaimed to be the the longest spanning suspension footbridge in Michigan but as the website states,

although, Michigan really does not have many bridges of this type to begin with

So this bridge is truly in a category all its own.

About the Footbridge

According to one historic bridge enthusiast group (yes, that's a thing) the bridge spanning the Black River was built in 1905 by the Michigan Sugar Company as an easier means for their workers who lived on the other side of the river to get to work.

Over the years, the foot bridge they constructed has evolved from a crude crossing for workers into a locally famous landmark that connects downtown Croswell to a park and is known as the Swinging Bridge, a name given to it because of how the bridge swings and bounces as people walk across it.

This is also the bridge that has seemingly random signs telling you to "Be Good To Your Mother-In-Law" and to "Love Ye One Another"; although the mother-in-law sign is the only one that remains.

But What's So Scary About It?

I've not had a chance to cross the bridge yet myself but if ever given the opportunity, I'm not sure that I dare brave an attempt!

Those who have crossed say the bridge is incredibly wobbly and will begin to sway at the slightest touch; must be where the whole "swinging bridge" part comes into play! And probably the reason for the nearby sign limiting the bridge's capacity to 50 people at one time.

The bridge also sits suspended about the Black River, but I've heard the bridge is actually much higher than appears in video. See for yourself, watch pedestrians attempt to cross in the video below:

