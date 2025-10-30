Oak Lawn Cemetery isn't just about resting; it's home to a striking pieces of art that tell a unique story.

Southwest Michigan is home to the most haunting grave markers you will ever see. Once you've seen these grave markers in the historic Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, Michigan, you won't be able to take your eyes off them.

The Oak Lawn Cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s, according to BlackMonument.com.

Oak Lawn Cemetery was established in 1867 with a twelve (12) acre plot. There are currently forty acres in the cemetery. The cemetery is located at the northeast corner of S. Nottawa Street and E. South Street. There have been approximately 10,000 burials in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Spooky and Gorgeous Grave Markers in Sturgis, Michigan

The grave marker that stands out the most is for a man who passed away in 1927. It looks like it's out of a fairy tale. The headstone looks like a tall, broken tree with vines growing up the structure in a circular motion. The detail is breathtaking and a bit spooky.

This gorgeous and unique headstone marks the burial place of James M. Weatherwax, who was born in 1864 and passed away in 1927. It also marks the burial spot for Spencer F. Weatherwax, who died in 1951, and Thelma Weatherwax, who died in 1991.

This history and wonderfully spooky cemetery is also the resting place of many Civil War vets. It's a pretty interesting spot in Southwest Michigan. If you have TikTok, you should check out the videos below from @rachalorian.

