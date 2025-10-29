One of your favorite haunts could truly be haunted.

At these West Michigan breweries patrons report eerie sounds, shadowy figures, and even ghostly footprints. Is it the beer talking, or are these breweries actually haunted?

Have you ever had a ghostly encounter?

I've never had an unexplained encounter myself, but not for lack of trying. I even stayed overnight in one of the most haunted rooms in one of America's most haunted hotels-- the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas-- but nothing spooky happened. I should probably be careful what I wish for, though.

Turns out I didn't need to travel so far from home-- there are plenty of spooky settings right here in West Michigan. Bonus, they serve beer!

The Mitten Brewing Co. - Grand Rapids

Owners of the brewery, Chris Andrus and Max Trierweiler, claim the old Engine House No. 9 on Leonard Street is a site of paranormal activity. The current owners claim the sellers warned them about the eerie guest that comes with the property. In 2023 Andrus told WOODTV8,

The longer we stayed here and worked, the longer the nights we were here, we started to notice strange sounds, shadows moving. And we started to question what exactly had gone on in this building for the past.

The ghost is believed to be the spirit of Leroy Punches, a firefighter who died when the engine he was riding on collided with a tractor-trailer. Staff and patrons claim the ghost is mostly playful in nature, such as leaving behind footprints on a freshly mopped floor. More here.

You know this old mill is haunted just by looking at it. Staff and patrons know the mill's two ghosts well! Charles is believed to have helped construct the mill, which dates back to 1869, and William has been theorized to be a transient who met his untimely end near the railroad tracks.

Staff report hearing slamming doors, flickering lights, and other inexplicable oddities and is a local favorite for paranormal investigation groups.

Honorable Mention: Abandoned Sam's Joint - Plainwell

Calvin Cutler White bought the section of land in 1833 and built what was known as the "Red Brick House" eventually becoming known as the Red Brick Inn and then the Red Brick Tavern. Multiple sources claim the establishment was a stop on the Underground Railroad which could be the cause of strange lights or voices visitors claim to hear. A rumor of a hanging in the attic also fuels paranormal speculation.

