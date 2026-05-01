As Mother's Day approaches, WKFR invites you to share those memorable mom moments that shaped your life. What advice sticks with you?

Mother Knows Best...or Does She?

Share the best or worst advice that you've received from your mom. Each weekday morning, just before 9:30, Dana and Jess will select a daily winner and will read your mom's advice on the radio.

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Each daily winner will win one of the following prizes:

A $30 Erbelli's Gift Card

A $30 Visa Gift Card from Lyster Exteriors

A $50 Island Heat gift card.

The Grand Prize:

One lucky winner gets a $100 Visa Gift Card courtesy of AT&T and a gift card for a 2-room cleaning from Modernistic ($204 value).

Scroll down and submit your good or bad mother's advice now. Good Luck!

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Show your mother some love as Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10th. If you win one of the daily prizes or even the Grand Prize, you should share it with your mom. But if you keep it for yourself, it's not my business. I'm not your real day. Do what you want. ;)