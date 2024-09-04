Yoga in the Sky at Boyne Mountain with Breathtaking Fall Colors

This may be the most beautiful place in Michigan to enjoy Yoga during the fall. Here's what you need to know about Yoga on Boyne's SkyBridge.

Boyne Mountain's official website just announced that the Fall Session of Yoga in the Sky is just about to start and take your wellness and self-care to a new level,

Blend the invigorating energy of a guided hike up Boyne Mountain with a serene yoga practice on SkyBridge Michigan. Whether you're a seasoned yogi seeking a breathtaking backdrop or a beginner curious about mindful movement in nature, Yoga in the Sky caters to all levels.

Yoga in the Sky at SkyBridge Michigan

Season: September 7th through October 6th

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 8 AM to 10 AM

Cost: $45

Package Includes: A 30-minute guided hike, a 45-minute guided yoga, and full-day access to Skybridge Michigan

More Information: Click here for Boyne Mountain's website

Just to give you an idea of what you can expect, Click on Detroit published drone footage last fall of Skybridge Michigan that really shows off its astonishing views. Check that video out below.

Get our free mobile app

Skybridge Michigan can be found on Boyne Mountain about 25 minutes South of Petoskey in the Northern section of the Lower Peninsula.

READ MORE: Michigan’s Most Breath-Taking Attraction Hidden in the Upper Peninsula

Last year CDR Adventures posted this YouTube video showing a full tour of Skybridge Michigan.

Check out the construction of this gorgeous bridge below.

Skybridge, Boyne Mountain