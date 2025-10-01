Get ready, pet lovers! Show us your pets in costumes to win a $50 pet store gift card.

Last year, we had 18 furry contestants in a wide variety of species dressed up in Halloween costumes from the usual dogs and cats to roosters, bearded dragons, and a bunny rabbit. We can't wait to see your adorable fur babies dressed up in costumes this year.

Pet-O-Ween 2025 Rules

Submission Period: Wednesday, October 1st through Monday, October 13th

Voting Period: Tuesday, October 14th through Thursday, October 30th

Tuesday, October 14th through Thursday, October 30th One vote per person/per day.

Buying votes or using IP changers will be detected and can result in disqualification.

Contestants must live in Southwest Michigan.

Date and Time of Results: Results will be posted around 6:30 A.M. on October 31st (Halloween morning).

When voting wraps up, one lucky pet will get their paws on a $50 pet store gift card courtesy of Harvest Moon Acres. But first, we need you to submit a photo of your pet in a costume using the form below.

(If you don't see the nomination form below, please tap here.)

While we take a paws and wait for voting to begin. Let's take a look at the adorable contestants from last year's Pet-O-Ween.

Top 5 Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2024

#5. Ellie as Snow White with 6.69% of the vote.

#4. Biscuit as a Ghostbuster with 7.09% of the vote.

#3. Kevin as a Pretty Princess Ballerina with 10.43% of the vote.

#2. Gideon as a Ghostbuster with 25.20% of the vote.

#1. Dave as the Big Bad Wolf as Grandma with 26.97% of the vote.

Below, you'll find all the adorable pets in costume, listed in order of the percentage of votes they received.

Pet-O-Ween 2024

If that cute overload wasn't enough. Check out the adorable contestants from Pet-O-Ween 2023.

Pet-O-Ween 2023 Vote for your favorite Southwest Michigan pets in costumes. #dogs #cats #rabbits #halloween

Here are the adorable pets in costumes from Pet-O-Ween 2022. Rocko the Taco is my personal favorite. We definitely need more goats in this contest.

Pet-O-Ween 2022

If you want to do a fun deep dive. You can click here and see every Pet-O-Ween contest dating back to Halloween of 2019. I know...scrolling is ruff. I really do find my pet puns to be hiss-terical. I'm just kitten around.