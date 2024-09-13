Get ready to tour the scenic fall foliage this fall!

Most Michiganders will say one of their favorite things about living in The Mitten is experiencing all four seasons. Which is your favorite?

While I'm a summer girl at heart, I can't honestly say that the thought of fall bonfires, apple cider, and trips to the pumpkin patch don't excite me! I just hate to think about what comes after all that.

Something new on my Michigan fall bucket list is touring the historic covered bridges throughout our local West Michigan area. I was surprised to learn many are open to pedestrian traffic only.

Well, I want to live out some type of seasonal fall Hallmark movie and in my head they're always driving across these beautiful bridges. Where can we do that in Michigan?

Turns out there are only three historic covered bridges in Michigan that are both open to vehicular traffic and sit on public roads. I'm sure there are plenty of private covered bridges throughout the state, but these are the only public bridges that are also open to cars.

I don't know what happened, it's like I turned 35 years old and suddenly a switch flipped in my brain and decided we're into covered bridges now! And bird watching.

And if you don't get your fill of historic bridges here in Michigan you can always make the trip south to nearby Parke County, Indiana hailed as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World" with over 30 covered bridges in the county alone-- many of which are still open to vehicles.

3 Historic Covered Bridges You Can Actually Drive Across in Michigan According to Pure Michigan there are only 3 historic covered bridges in the state which are open to vehicular traffic. Did somebody say road trip?! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon