Have you ever reached the checkout and noticed the price on the register screen doesn’t match the tag on the shelf?

A new investigation suggests that may be happening far more often than shoppers realize, especially at some of the nation’s largest dollar store chains. You could be overpaying on everything from frozen pizzas to puppy food to toiletries. Here's what to keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip:

Get our free mobile app

As inflation and tariffs continue to pressure household budgets, many Americans turn to dollar stores expecting exactly what stores promise: predictable and low prices. However, consumer watchdogs say price discrepancies may be placing the heaviest burden on those who can least afford it.

For shoppers already stretched thin, even small overcharges can quietly add up.

Just recently, some of the nation’s largest beef producers agreed to pay $87.5 million to consumers after allegations of price-fixing. While Tyson and Cargill did not admit to any wrongdoing, they agreed to the settlement to put the allegations to rest. Check here to see if you qualify for reimbursement.

Now, states like Ohio, New Jersey, and Vermont are fighting back against deceptive practices at major dollar store retailers. An investigative report from The Guardian found countless price discrepancies at various Dollar General stores in states like Ohio, with many of these stores being repeat offenders:

These overcharges are widespread. Dollar General stores have failed more than 4,300 government price-accuracy inspections in 23 states since January 2022, a Guardian review found. Family Dollar stores have failed more than 2,100 price inspections in 20 states over the same time span, the review found. -- The Guardian

While Dollar General claims its employees are empowered to correct the error on the spot-- that's only if the customer catches the discrepancy. With businesses being understaffed and employees overworked, who has the time to stop and price check everything?

In Michigan, consumers are protected under the state’s Scanner Law, which took effect in September 2011. The law allows shoppers who discover an overcharge or price discrepancy after a completed transaction to request a refund for the price difference, as long as they do so within 30 days. Did you know that was a thing?

Review your receipts carefully for overcharges at Michigan dollar stores-- and beyond. Click here to file a consumer complaint.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Michigan Costco Stores The following items are just a few of the warehouse club wares worth avoiding. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson