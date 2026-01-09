Got beef? Michigan is among the 26 states included in an $87.5 million class action settlement. Here’s how to see if you qualify for a refund.

Hey, at least it's not another recall this time!

As if times aren't already hard enough, two major meat suppliers have agreed to repay consumers $87.5 million due to suspicions of price-fixing. As Top Class Actions,

The beef price-fixing class action lawsuit claims several beef processors, including Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS, National Beef and others, entered into a market allocation agreement and stopped competing against each other for market share. This agreement allegedly raised the price of beef products, causing consumers to pay more than they should have.

Wow. This is almost as bad as Kroger admitting it price gouged milk and eggs, blaming inflation while passing rising costs on to customers, even as it reported $148 billion in 2024 revenue.

Corporate greed knows no bounds.

While Michigan’s minimum wage may have gone up, so did gas taxes. Can we not just catch a break? Our dollars don’t stretch like they used to, pennies are gone and retailers are rounding up, and they keep passing tariffs and inflation onto us consumers-- even when we’re just trying to put food on the table.

As part of the settlement Tyson has agreed to pay out $55 million, while Cargill agreed to $32.5 million. However, as Top Class Actions adds,

Tyson and Cargill have not admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to pay a combined $87.5 million class action settlement to resolve the price-fixing allegations.

Who's Eligible for Payment?

If you purchased certain beef products made from chuck, loin, rib or round primal cuts between Aug. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2019, you qualify for reimbursement. You may be asked to provide receipts, invoices, purchase orders, or billing statements to verify eligibility. Remember, by submitting a claim you are doing so under penalty of perjury. Find more settlement information here.

