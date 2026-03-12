Michigan Drivers Asked to Avoid Road During Salamander Migration

Another sure sign that spring in Michigan is right around the corner! A popular Upper Peninsula park will soon close for the annual salamander migration. Here's how neighbors and students are coming together to protect these threatened amphibians.

Did You Know: Michigan is home to ten different species of salamanders.

Now in its sixth year, this annual road closure allows Michigan's blue-spotted salamander safe passage as they cross to reach their breeding ponds on the other side.

Blue-Spotted Salamander Michigan Blue-Spotted Salamander - Discover the U.P. via YouTube loading...

A press release from the City of Marquette, Michigan shared news of the upcoming road closure in effect from March 15 through May 15 this year:

In cooperation with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University Biology Department, the City of Marquette will be closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park...The southwest bend of Peter White Drive from the Ice Cream Store Pavilion to the gate north of the pavilion will close to vehicular traffic daily at 8:00 p.m... Foot traffic is permitted in the area during regular park hours.

According to the Herpetological Resource and Management firm of Michigan, the blue-spotted salamander is commonly found in moist woodland areas but can also be found in suburban backyards and open fields. While not officially declared an endangered species, the blue-spotted salamander is a threatened one. Adds the Michigan DNR,

salamanders are important environmental indicators due to their sensitivity to chemicals and pollution

After dark at Presque Isle Park, you may spot local residents carrying blue flashlights and headlamps as they witness the annual salamander migration. Each year, students from Northern Michigan University volunteer as “Salamander Stewards,” keeping watch and educating the public about our friend the blue-spotted salamander.

The section of Peter White Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic daily from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. to vehicular traffic now through May 15, or until officials declare the migration complete.

