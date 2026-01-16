Michigan Spotify Users Affected By Subscription Price Increase

For what feels like forever, music has been one of the most important parts of our world. Every culture has music and dances that are sacred or unique to them but at the same time, music has brought many cultures together over time. As we have seen the world continue to evolve in front of our eyes, the music industry is moving right along with it.

At one point the only way to hear music was for it to be played live in front of you, then we slowly started to reach the recording era, which started with vinyl tracks. Before we knew it, there were cassette tapes and CDs being sold on street corners, out of trunks, and in record stores. CDs lived a short life because Mp3 players were invented shortly after which allowed for easy listening on the go.

There was no longer a need for CD players or a Walkman because all you needed was to download a file and upload it to your Mp3 player. This move would digitalize the music industry, turning it into what we see today. Everyone has a music app of some sort on their phone whether it be Google music, Apple music, tidal, YouTube Music, or something else. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps, but Michigan users won't like hearing the news about the price increase.

Spotify announced to its 281 million paying premium subscribers that monthly cost will rise from $11.99 per month to $12.99 per month in the U.S. The change will be in effect for the February bill. Users will get an email with the update sometime in the next month explaining the change. Spotify last bumped the Premium price for U.S. users in June 2024 to $11.99 per month. In July 2023, the price was raised to $10.99 per month.

Read More: Cheaper Michigan Events After Governor Whitmer Signs Taylor Swift Bill Into Law

Spotify has said they only increased the price to continue providing the best possible experience and benefits for both listeners and artists. As the world's largest and most used music streaming platform, they didn't need to raise prices a ton as they have over 713 million total monthly active users across 180 markets in the United States.