For the second year in a row these two Michigan breweries are in the running to be crowned America's Best Beer Garden.

With Michigan being home to "Beer City USA" a.k.a. Grand Rapids, it's quite obvious our state is a Mecca for craft beer lovers across the nation. Of course, it's an honor to just be nominated!

2026 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

USA Today is always asking their readers to highlight their states best of the best in various lifestyle and travel categories. Just within the past several years Michigan has claimed national recognition by USA Today's 10Best voters for:

In its search to find America's Best Beer Garden USA Today's 10Best says they're looking for:

These 20 beer gardens — nominated by a panel of beer experts — stand out for their lush green spaces, quality beer selections, and inviting atmospheres. Many offer grassy lawns, shady trees, comfortable seating, great food, and even room for your four‑legged friends to relax beside you. Which beer garden would you most like to hang out at? Vote once per day for your favorite

Watermark Brewing Company (#3 in 2025)

Watermark Brewing Stevensville Michigan Lauren G/TSM loading...

Founded in 2016 in Stevensville, Michigan, Watermark Brewing Company has an expansive side yard perfect for hosting Oktoberfest, Halloween, and St. Patrick's Day parties. There's also a solarium attached to the brewery that can be rented for private events and weddings. Not only does Watermark featuring fun vibes and delicious beer, but their luscious lawn includes plenty of picnic tables, large and small, as well as Adirondack chairs while you sit and sip.

Hop Lot Brewing (#2 in 2025)

Hop Lot, Suttons Bay, Michigan Hop Lot, Suttons Bay - Lauren G/TSM loading...

This brewery is a must-visit when visiting the Suttons Bay area. You'll feel like you're tucked away in an enchanted forest as you sip your locally crafted brews and noshing on delicious smoked whitefish dip while sitting outdoors next to the fire or in the winter, a giant igloo. While there is limited seating available inside, the star of the show is Hop Lot's backyard beer garden with string lights and stages perfect for music under the stars.

Voting for America's Best Beer Garden is now underway through Monday, February 23 at noon EST. Vote once per day for your favorite Michigan beer garden and check out the complete list of nominees here.

