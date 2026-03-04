This is the first time a Michigan brewery has claimed the top spot!

In 2025, Watermark Brewing in Southwest Michigan ranked #3 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice poll. Now, the brewery has earned the elite #1 title.

Here's Why We Love Watermark Brewing:

Watermark’s Stevensville, Michigan taproom not only offers funky vibes and delicious beer, but its beer garden is the backyard you’ve always wished for. The lush lawn features picnic tables of all sizes, Adirondack chairs, yard games, and plenty of firepits for brisk nights under the stars. The brewery also hosts outdoor parties for Oktoberfest, Halloween, and St. Patrick’s Day, and you can't forget their wine slushies!

Watermark's win was announced Tuesday morning, March 4, by the publication. Here's what 10Best had to say about the brewery:

The sprawling beer garden boasts lush greenery, comfortable seating, firepits, and open-air views perfect for gatherings of all sizes. Inside, the modern yet welcoming taproom serves as the hub for an ever-evolving lineup of meticulously crafted beers. Focused on fostering local connections, Watermark Brewing Co. partners with area food trucks and encourages guests to bring their own bites to enjoy alongside their beverages.

My partner and I visited Watermark Brewing during a rainy October camping trip to nearby Warren Dunes State Park. That was nearly three years ago, and we still talk about how amazing our experience was.

Hey, that reminds me, did you know Watermark Brewing also does weddings? (hint, hint!)

During the polling period two Michigan breweries quickly rose in the rankings, Watermark and Hop Lot Brewing in Suttons Bay, which ended up claiming the #2 spot for the second year in a row.

Hop Lot is a must-stop whenever you're "Up North". You'll feel like you're tucked away in an enchanted forest as you sip locally crafted brews and enjoy smoked whitefish dip while sitting outdoors by the fire, or in winter, cozy inside a giant igloo.

