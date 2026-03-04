A local West Michigan pharmaceutical company has shared plans to streamline operations and "enhance organization effectiveness", but that means cutting jobs in the process.

A report from WWMT News Channel 3 says Perrigo is expecting to layoff 7% of their workforce.

WWMT cites Perrigo’s fiscal year 2025 report, which projects a 7% reduction in its workforce:

The Company expects the [Operational Enhancement Program] to enhance organizational effectiveness by evolving its structure to improve agility, accelerate decision–making and better leverage technology. As part of this effort, the Company expects to reduce approximately 7% of its current workforce. The program will also target operational cost reductions mainly in our supply chain and distribution network.

Unfortunately, Perrigo declined to provide further details to News Channel 3, so we're unsure which departments will be affected or how many employees will be impacted.

As an Allegan native, I know firsthand that Perrigo is one of the town’s main pillars. When most people think of Allegan, they picture one of three things: the Allegan County Fair, the old Iron Bridge, and Perrigo.

Almost everyone here knows someone who works, has worked, at the company. For many of us, Perrigo is part of the fabric of our community-- and that company picnic?! If you know, you know.

Perrigo was founded by Luther Perrigo, a general store owner who, "had the idea to package and distribute patented medicines and household items for country stores", imprinting the name "Perrigo" on his goods. Perrigo's first manufacturing plant opened in Allegan in 1921, but it was the transition from name brand pharmaceuticals to over-the-counter (OTC) medicines that really gave rise to the Perrigo name.

Between 1997 and 2013 Perrigo began a rapid expansion with acquisitions into global markets, adding new store brand OTC categories such as infant formula and animal health, and solidifying the Company as a global leader in consumer products.

While today the company's main headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland, Perrigo still maintains campuses in Allegan, Grand Rapids, and Holland.

